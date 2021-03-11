American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Express by 73.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 72.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 110,631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.