American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.00

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.09, with a volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,799,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,883,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

