American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

AMH stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

