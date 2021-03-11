American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 169,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 120,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

APEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

