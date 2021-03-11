American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Up 14.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s share price was up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Resources traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,646,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,216,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.69.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

