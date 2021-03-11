American Well Co.’s (NYSE:AMWL) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 16th

American Well’s (NYSE:AMWL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. American Well had issued 41,222,222 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $741,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of AMWL opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. American Well has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

