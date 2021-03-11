Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMGN stock opened at $229.96 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.87 and its 200-day moving average is $235.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

