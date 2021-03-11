Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $252.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.99 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.50.

AMGN opened at $229.96 on Monday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

