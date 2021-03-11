Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $260.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $252.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.79. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

