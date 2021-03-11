Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $9,317,848.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

