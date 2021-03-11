Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,836,805. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.