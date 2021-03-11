Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,836,805. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

