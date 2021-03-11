Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $154.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $163.80 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $624.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $646.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $648.06 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $687.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NYSE:AX opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

