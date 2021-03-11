Analysts Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 800,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

