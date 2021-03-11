Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.56. Comerica posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

CMA traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

