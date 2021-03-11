Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

DEI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.92. 17,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,916. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

