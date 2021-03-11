Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,091,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

