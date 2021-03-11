Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plantronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

