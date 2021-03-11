Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $36.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $62.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $176.85 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $787.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.34.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

