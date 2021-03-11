Analysts Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

