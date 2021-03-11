Analysts Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

