Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $15.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $15.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.47 and the highest is $18.59. Alphabet reported earnings of $9.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $69.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $81.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $40.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,048.00. 40,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,997.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,738.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

