Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $48.20 on Monday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

