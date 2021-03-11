Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $40.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.18 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.59 million to $171.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $174.35 million, with estimates ranging from $172.11 million to $176.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. 2,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

