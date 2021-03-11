Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $451.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.94 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBR stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.87. 2,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $933.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

