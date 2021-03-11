Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $629.30 million, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.