Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $629.30 million, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.