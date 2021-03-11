Analysts Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,265,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,308,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,709,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Shares of PRAX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 68,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

