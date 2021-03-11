Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.08). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 773.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.19. 17,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,608. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

