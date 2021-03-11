Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Vericel posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCEL stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,292,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

