Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GDI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$49.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$50.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.21.

GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

