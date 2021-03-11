Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

