Analysts Offer Predictions for Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

