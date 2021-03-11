Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

IPAR opened at $72.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $76.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inter Parfums by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,134 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.