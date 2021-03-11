Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capgemini (CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/19/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2021 – Capgemini was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Capgemini SE has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

