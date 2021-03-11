Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/4/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

3/3/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

3/3/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/24/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/9/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/6/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/20/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/19/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/15/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

