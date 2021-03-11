Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWMAY) recently:

3/11/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/26/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/14/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 68,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,739. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

