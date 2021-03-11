Analysts Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) PT at $106.67

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA remained flat at $$114.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

