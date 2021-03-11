Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $4.67

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,916 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 559,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

