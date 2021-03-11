Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $29.50

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

CSSE traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $24.50. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,438. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

