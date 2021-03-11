Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

FMBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

FMBI stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

