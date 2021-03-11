Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Target Price at $98.73

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.73.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $94.63 on Friday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

