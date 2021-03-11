Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atotech (ATC)

Atotech (NYSE: ATC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 253,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,378. Atotech Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

