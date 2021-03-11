Analyzing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Airbnb alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 2 21 12 0 2.29 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Airbnb presently has a consensus price target of $174.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.60 $431.13 million $4.53 33.58

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb.

Summary

Match Group beats Airbnb on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc. operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.