Analyzing Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Danaher shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMETEK and Danaher, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 2 8 0 2.80 Danaher 0 2 12 0 2.86

AMETEK currently has a consensus target price of $109.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.19%. Danaher has a consensus target price of $237.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Danaher’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danaher is more favorable than AMETEK.

Dividends

AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AMETEK pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaher pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMETEK has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Danaher has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and Danaher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% Danaher 18.05% 12.94% 5.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMETEK and Danaher’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.53 $861.30 million $4.19 29.53 Danaher $17.91 billion 8.47 $3.01 billion $4.42 48.17

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than AMETEK. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaher has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaher beats AMETEK on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables. This segment also offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; and filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and life sciences companies, as well as universities, medical schools and research institutions, and various industrial manufacturers. The Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and molecular diagnostics products. This segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage ultra-pure, potable, industrial, waste, ground, source, and ocean water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for various color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

