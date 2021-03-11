Analyzing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) & Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $107.81 million 2.23 $3.28 million $0.45 66.67 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,544.95 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 18.93% 28.75% 24.67% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

