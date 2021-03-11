Analyzing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $448.64 million 5.79 $100.70 million $1.27 10.57 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 7.92 $150.42 million $2.94 11.92

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 14.52% 3.76% 1.49% Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93%

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SITE Centers pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SITE Centers and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 9 4 0 2.31 Cousins Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

SITE Centers currently has a consensus price target of $10.04, suggesting a potential downside of 25.20%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats SITE Centers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

