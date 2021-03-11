AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $29.47

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $17.29. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 9,135 shares trading hands.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

