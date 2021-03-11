Anneka Kingan Buys 59 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan acquired 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($197.33).

Anneka Kingan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Anneka Kingan bought 56 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($196.08).

On Monday, January 11th, Anneka Kingan purchased 53 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 257.17 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.53.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

