Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apache (NASDAQ:APA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apache by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.