Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $90,500. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

