Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,304 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KW stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

